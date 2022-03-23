U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Marquart, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, works on repairing a KC-135 Stratotanker to learn how to do his job more effectively at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 23, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker’s were first introduced to Fairchild in February 1958 and have been vital to mission success ever since. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 16:56
|Photo ID:
|7188654
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-TG928-1068
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT