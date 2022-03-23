Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Marquart, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, works on repairing a KC-135 Stratotanker to learn how to do his job more effectively at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 23, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker’s were first introduced to Fairchild in February 1958 and have been vital to mission success ever since. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

Date Posted: 05.10.2022
Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US