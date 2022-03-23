Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Marquart, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, trains to repair a KC-135 Stratotanker to improve his maintenance skills at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 23, 2022. Performing practice repairs instills confidence in Airmen and makes them efficient at ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

