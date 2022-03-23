Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Marquart, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, trains to repair a KC-135 Stratotanker to improve his maintenance skills at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 23, 2022. Performing practice repairs instills confidence in Airmen and makes them efficient at ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:56
    Photo ID: 7188653
    VIRIN: 220323-F-TG928-1008
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training
    Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training
    Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training
    Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crew chief
    Training
    Fairchild
    92nd AMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT