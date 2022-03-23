Team Fairchild's 92nd AMS crew chief training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Marquart, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tightens the screws on a KC-135 Stratotanker for a practice exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 23, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker’s were first introduced to Fairchild in February 1958 and have been vital to mission success ever since. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

