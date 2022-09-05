86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ELEFSINA, GREECE

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Hellenic armed forces 31st Search and Rescue Operation Squadron are brief on the equipment used during Aeromedical Evacuation at Lemnos International Airport, Greece, May 9, 2022. The 31st SAROS and members of the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carried out an emergency medical evacuation as a bilateral training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:32
    Photo ID: 7188612
    VIRIN: 220509-F-LO621-1259
    Resolution: 4877x3251
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: ELEFSINA, GR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Greece
    86th Airlift Wing
    86 AW
    86 AES
    Stolen Cerberus IX
    31st Saros

