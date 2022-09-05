86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS

Members of the Hellenic armed forces 31st Search and Rescue Operation Squadron are brief on the equipment used during Aeromedical Evacuation at Lemnos International Airport, Greece, May 9, 2022. The 31st SAROS and members of the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carried out an emergency medical evacuation as a bilateral training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

