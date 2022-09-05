Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS [Image 4 of 6]

    86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS

    ELEFSINA, GREECE

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicole Keating, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Flight Nurse, signals to Hellenic service members at Lemnos International Airport, Greece, May 9, 2022. Members of the Hellenic armed forces 31st Search and Rescue Operation Squadron partnered with U.S. military members to strengthen interoperability during emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:32
    Photo ID: 7188610
    VIRIN: 220509-F-LO621-1168
    Resolution: 2475x3712
    Size: 437.96 KB
    Location: ELEFSINA, GR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS
    86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS
    86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS
    86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS
    86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS
    86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greece
    86th Airlift Wing
    86 AW
    86 AES
    Stolen Cerberus IX
    31st Saros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT