86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicole Keating, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Flight Nurse, signals to Hellenic service members at Lemnos International Airport, Greece, May 9, 2022. Members of the Hellenic armed forces 31st Search and Rescue Operation Squadron partnered with U.S. military members to strengthen interoperability during emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

