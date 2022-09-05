86th AES simulate Aeromedical Evacuation with 31st SAROS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicole Keating, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Flight Nurse, discusses the AE plan with Staff Sgt. Kamarley Campbell, 86 AES aeromedical evacuation technician during Stolen Cerberus IX at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, May 9, 2022. Members of the 86 AES carried out a simulated emergency medical evacuation with members of the 31st Search and Rescue Operation Squadron during an exercise designed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities through realistic joint air operations training, including aeromedical evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

