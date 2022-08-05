U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Helicopter Operations During Guardian Response 22

Army Cpl. Bradley Patterson, from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade in Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, adjusts the seating of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter prior to take off during Guardian Response 22, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 9, 2022. Guardian Response 22 is a training exercise designed to test unit readiness and responsiveness to nuclear response scenarios that include search and rescue operations. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jermaine Jackson)

