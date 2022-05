U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Helicopter Operations During Guardian Response 22

Army Spc. Dwight Heath, from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade in Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, inspects the outer area of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter mid-flight for potential obstacles during Guardian Response 22, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 9, 2022. Guardian Response 22 is a training exercise designed to test unit readiness and responsiveness to nuclear response scenarios that include search and rescue operations. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jermaine Jackson)

