    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Helicopter Operations During Guardian Response 22 [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Helicopter Operations During Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jermaine Jackson 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter on standby in a field during a notional search and rescue operation during Guardian Response 22, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 9, 2022. Guardian Response 22 is a training exercise designed to test unit readiness and responsiveness to nuclear response scenarios that include search and rescue operations. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jermaine Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 15:30
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Helicopter Operations During Guardian Response 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jermaine Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Army
    National Guard
    Guardian Response 22

