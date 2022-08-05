A CH-47 Chinook helicopter on standby in a field during a notional search and rescue operation during Guardian Response 22, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 9, 2022. Guardian Response 22 is a training exercise designed to test unit readiness and responsiveness to nuclear response scenarios that include search and rescue operations. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jermaine Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 15:30
|Photo ID:
|7187975
|VIRIN:
|220508-A-VF251-865
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Helicopter Operations During Guardian Response 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jermaine Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
