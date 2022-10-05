Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Swift Response RQ-7B V2 Shadow Preparation [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Swift Response RQ-7B V2 Shadow Preparation

    KRIVOLAK, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 7-17th Air Cavalry Squadron, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade perform routine maintenance on a RQ-7B V2 Shadow during Exercise Swift Response on May 10, 2022 at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia.The purpose of this exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Swift Response RQ-7B V2 Shadow Preparation [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether

