    Exercise Swift Response RQ-7B V2 Shadow Preparation

    Exercise Swift Response RQ-7B V2 Shadow Preparation

    KRIVOLAK, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Izac Segura (kneeling in photo), an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Repairer assigned to the 7-17th Air Cavalry Squadron, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade performs routine maintenance on a RQ-7B V2 Shadow during Exercise Swift Response on May 10, 2022 at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2-22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Swift Response RQ-7B V2 Shadow Preparation [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

