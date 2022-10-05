Exercise Swift Response RQ-7B V2 Shadow Preparation

Spc. Izac Segura and Sgt. Jack Trapp (closest in photo), Unmanned Aircraft Systems Repairers assigned to the 7-17th Air Cavalry Squadron, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade perform routine maintenance on a RQ-7B V2 Shadow during Exercise Swift Response on May 10, 2022 at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia. The purpose of this exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 Location: KRIVOLAK, MK