    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-6 ACS conducts aerial Gunnery [Image 3 of 3]

    3-6 ACS conducts aerial Gunnery

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Ratcliff 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Apache crew members from the 3-6 Air Cavalry Squadron conduct aerial gunnery qualification in preparation for an up coming rotation to EUCOM in support of Atlantic Resolve

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 13:35
    Photo ID: 7187094
    VIRIN: 220509-N-PL522-117
    Resolution: 2588x1860
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-6 ACS conducts aerial Gunnery [Image 3 of 3], by CWO3 Joshua Ratcliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AH-64 Apache

    TAGS

    gunnery
    helicopter
    Apache
    30mm

