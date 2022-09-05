3-6 ACS conducts aerial gunnery

Apache crew members from the 3-6 Air Cavalry Squadron conduct aerial gunnery qualification in preparation for an up coming rotation to EUCOM in support of Atlantic Resolve
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 13:35
|Photo ID:
|7187092
|VIRIN:
|220509-N-PL522-991
|Resolution:
|3349x2107
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
