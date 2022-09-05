Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO [Image 2 of 3]

    Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus 

    U.S. Army Signal School Detachment

    FORT MEADE, Md - Pfc. Edward Nunez, center, a student assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment, places a patrol cap adorned with a private first class rank upon Pfc. Evan Barker's head during a promotion ceremony here, May 9. Promoting to a new rank is an important milestone for Soldiers, as they are given new responsibilities and expectations requisite for furthering their careers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:39
    Photo ID: 7186669
    VIRIN: 220509-A-QF685-131
    Resolution: 4320x2861
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO
    Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO
    Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Ceremony
    Promotion
    NCO
    Meade
    USASSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT