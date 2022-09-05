FORT MEADE, Md - Pfc. Edward Nunez, center, a student assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment, places a patrol cap adorned with a private first class rank upon Pfc. Evan Barker's head during a promotion ceremony here, May 9. Promoting to a new rank is an important milestone for Soldiers, as they are given new responsibilities and expectations requisite for furthering their careers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)
|05.09.2022
|05.10.2022 10:39
|7186669
|220509-A-QF685-131
|4320x2861
|5.43 MB
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|0
|0
This work, Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
