Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO

FORT MEADE, Md - Pfc. Edward Nunez, center, a student assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment, places a patrol cap adorned with a private first class rank upon Pfc. Evan Barker's head during a promotion ceremony here, May 9. Promoting to a new rank is an important milestone for Soldiers, as they are given new responsibilities and expectations requisite for furthering their careers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)

