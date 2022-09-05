FORT MEADE, Md - Sgt. Brittany Washington, left, a student assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment, and six junior enlisted USASSD Soldiers line up as part of a promotion ceremony here, May 9. Promotions are a milestone for Soldiers across the Army, as leadership recognize their aptitude and excellence, conferring upon them new distinction and responsibilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7186668
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-QF685-652
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT