Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO

FORT MEADE, Md - Sgt. Brittany Washington, left, a student assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment, and six junior enlisted USASSD Soldiers line up as part of a promotion ceremony here, May 9. Promotions are a milestone for Soldiers across the Army, as leadership recognize their aptitude and excellence, conferring upon them new distinction and responsibilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)

