Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO

FORT MEADE, Md - Senior Drill Sgt. Justin Geiger, right, assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment, shakes the hand of newly-promoted Sgt. Brittany Washington, a student at the USASSD, during a promotion ceremony here, May 9. Washington joined the Noncommissioned Officer Corps with her promotion, a significant step which confers a great deal of additional responsibility and trust in her leadership abilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)

