FORT MEADE, Md - Senior Drill Sgt. Justin Geiger, right, assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment, shakes the hand of newly-promoted Sgt. Brittany Washington, a student at the USASSD, during a promotion ceremony here, May 9. Washington joined the Noncommissioned Officer Corps with her promotion, a significant step which confers a great deal of additional responsibility and trust in her leadership abilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7186670
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-QF685-413
|Resolution:
|4654x3082
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolverines ascend: USASSD promotes junior Soldiers, NCO [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
