    NAVCENT Deputy Commander visits USS Fitzgerald [Image 5 of 6]

    NAVCENT Deputy Commander visits USS Fitzgerald

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220510-N-OC333-1013 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 10, 2022) Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, arrives aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while pierside at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 10. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 09:20
    Photo ID: 7186429
    VIRIN: 220510-N-OC333-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT Deputy Commander visits USS Fitzgerald [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Fitzgerald
    NAVCENT
    ship name

