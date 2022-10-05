NAVCENT Deputy Commander visits USS Fitzgerald

220510-N-OC333-1054 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 10, 2022) Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, speaks to the crew of the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) over the 1MC while pierside at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 10. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

