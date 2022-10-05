220510-A-JJ498-1006 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 10, 2022) Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, speaks with Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while pierside at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 10. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 09:20
|Photo ID:
|7186425
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-JJ498-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVCENT Deputy Commander visits USS Fitzgerald [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
