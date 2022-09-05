Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EX TRADEWINDS 22

    EX TRADEWINDS 22

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces MCpl Matthew Tower 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Sailor 1st Class (S1) Lucas Kozuch of Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic secures his zodiac to another boat to avoid drifting during EX TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on 09 May, 2022.

    Photographer: MCpl Matthew Tower

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 22:46
    Photo ID: 7186088
    VIRIN: 220509-O-RI608-1009-C
    Resolution: 3742x2994
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EX TRADEWINDS 22, by MCpl Matthew Tower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

