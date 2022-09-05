Sailor 1st Class (S1) Lucas Kozuch of Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic secures his zodiac to another boat to avoid drifting during EX TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on 09 May, 2022.
Photographer: MCpl Matthew Tower
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 22:46
|Photo ID:
|7186088
|VIRIN:
|220509-O-RI608-1009-C
|Resolution:
|3742x2994
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EX TRADEWINDS 22 [Image 5 of 5], by MCpl Matthew Tower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT