Petty Officer 2nd Class (PO2) Rebecca O'Keefe of Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic gives a training refresher to members of the Caribbean Task Force during EX TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on 09 May, 2022.



Photographer: MCpl Matthew Tower

Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ