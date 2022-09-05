Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EX TRADEWINDS 22 [Image 3 of 5]

    EX TRADEWINDS 22

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces MCpl Matthew Tower 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Petty Officer 2nd Class (PO2) Rebecca O'Keefe of Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic gives a training refresher to members of the Caribbean Task Force during EX TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on 09 May, 2022.

    Photographer: MCpl Matthew Tower

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 22:46
    Photo ID: 7186087
    VIRIN: 220509-O-RI608-1008-C
    Resolution: 4100x3280
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EX TRADEWINDS 22 [Image 5 of 5], by MCpl Matthew Tower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EX TRADEWINDS 22
    EX TRADEWINDS 22
    EX TRADEWINDS 22
    EX TRADEWINDS 22
    EX TRADEWINDS 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Tradewinds22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT