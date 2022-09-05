A member of the Caribbean Task Force checks their tanks for leaks before heading into the water during EX TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on 09 May, 2022.
Photographer: MCpl Matthew Tower
|05.09.2022
|05.09.2022 22:46
|7186085
|220509-O-RI608-1007-C
|3498x2798
|1.81 MB
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
|0
|0
