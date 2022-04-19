Capt. Dominic Rentz, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron optometrist, examines the eyes of 1st Lt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, 15th Wing Public Affairs chief, during a routine eye exam at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Optometry technicians aid in the diagnosis of eye disorders and help assist Airmen with glasses, while playing an integral part in helping patients with their eye health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 22:35 Photo ID: 7186022 VIRIN: 220419-F-GM429-0215 Resolution: 3947x2631 Size: 977.25 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All eyes on the Optometry shop! [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.