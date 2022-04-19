Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Dominic Rentz, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron optometrist, conducts an eye exam on 1st Lt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, 15th Wing Public Affairs chief, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Eye exams help document the eyes by recording the health and changes throughout the years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    This work, All eyes on the Optometry shop! [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

