All eyes on the Optometry shop!

Capt. Dominic Rentz, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron optometrist, conducts an eye exam on 1st Lt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, 15th Wing Public Affairs chief, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Eye exams help document the eyes by recording the health and changes throughout the years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

