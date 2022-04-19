Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All eyes on the Optometry shop! [Image 5 of 6]

    All eyes on the Optometry shop!

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Dominic Rentz, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron optometrist, examines the eyes of 1st Lt. Denise Guaio-Corpuz, 15th Wing Public Affairs chief, during a routine eye exam at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Optometry technicians aid in the diagnosis of eye disorders and help assist Airmen with glasses, while playing an integral part in helping patients with their eye health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 22:35
    Photo ID: 7186021
    VIRIN: 220419-F-GM429-0199
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All eyes on the Optometry shop! [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All eyes on the Optometry shop!
    All eyes on the Optometry shop!
    All eyes on the Optometry shop!
    All eyes on the Optometry shop!
    All eyes on the Optometry shop!
    All eyes on the Optometry shop!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Optometry
    JBPHH
    USAF
    MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT