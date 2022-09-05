Sgt. Wynyeh Williams and Spc. Alondra Hernandez, Automated Logistics Specialist with Alpha Company, 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, reference a graph on an Army Space Heater during their weekly preventive maintenance checks and services at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, May 9, 2022. Soldiers conduct weekly PMCS to increase unit readiness and lethality. (Spc. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 15:00
|Photo ID:
|7182729
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-HE018-1067
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|94.53 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Motorpool Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
