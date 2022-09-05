3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Motorpool Maintenance

Staff Sgt. Damion Turner, an Aviation Operation Specialist for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, checks the oil in a Humvee during weekly preventive maintenance checks and services at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, May 9, 2022. Soldiers conduct weekly PMCS to increase unit readiness and lethality. (Spc. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

