Staff Sgt. Damion Turner, an Aviation Operation Specialist for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, checks the oil in a Humvee during weekly preventive maintenance checks and services at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, May 9, 2022. Soldiers conduct weekly PMCS to increase unit readiness and lethality. (Spc. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 15:00
|Photo ID:
|7182701
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-HE018-1032
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|94.83 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Motorpool Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT