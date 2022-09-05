Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Motorpool Maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, work together during weekly preventive maintenance checks and services at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, May 9, 2022. Soldiers conduct weekly PMCS to increase unit readiness and lethality. (Spc. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Motorpool Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

