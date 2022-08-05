Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Roberts 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 62nd Medical Brigade out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tacoma, Wa. transfer a simulated casualty onto a litter to be treated for injuries during a decontamination line exercise during Guardian Response 22, May 8, 2022 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 15:01
    Photo ID: 7182688
    VIRIN: 220508-A-UV833-1163
    Resolution: 5647x3885
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training
    Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training
    Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training
    Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training
    Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training
    Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    62nd Medical Brigade
    Decontamination training
    Guardian Response 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT