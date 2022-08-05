Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Timothy Cannon, 66th Military Police Company out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tacoma, Wa., prepares to move a notional casualty as part of a decontamination line exercise during Guardian Response 22, May 8, 2022, at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US