Guardian Response 22 CBRN Training

U.S. Army soldiers from the 62nd Medical Brigade out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tacoma, Wa. transport simulated casualties to be treated for injuries during a decontamination line exercise during Guardian Response 22, May 8, 2022 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

