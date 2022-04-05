T-38As fly in Sentry Savannah

A T-38A Talon assigned to the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron flies over Georgia during Sentry Savannah 22-1, May 4, 2022. The 2nd FTS is an adversary squadron, providing threat replication, primarily for the F-22 Raptor formal training unit, the 43d Fighter Squadron. Both units participated in Sentry Savannah, a near-peer training exercise hosted by the Air National Guard’s Air Dominance Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
