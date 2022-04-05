Three T-38A Talons assigned to the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron flies over Georgia during Sentry Savannah 22-1, May 4, 2022. The 2nd FTS is an adversary squadron, providing threat replication, primarily for the F-22 Raptor formal training unit, the 43d Fighter Squadron. Both units participated in Sentry Savannah, a near-peer training exercise hosted by the Air National Guard’s Air Dominance Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 13:11 Photo ID: 7182354 VIRIN: 220504-F-WQ860-1095 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 735.96 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T-38As fly in Sentry Savannah [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.