    T-38As fly in Sentry Savannah [Image 2 of 8]

    T-38As fly in Sentry Savannah

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three T-38A Talons assigned to the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron flies over Georgia during Sentry Savannah 22-1, May 4, 2022. The 2nd FTS is an adversary squadron, providing threat replication, primarily for the F-22 Raptor formal training unit, the 43d Fighter Squadron. Both units participated in Sentry Savannah, a near-peer training exercise hosted by the Air National Guard’s Air Dominance Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 13:10
    ACC
    T-38
    Tyndall
    325 FW
    2 FTS
    SentrySav22

