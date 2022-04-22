Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB [Image 4 of 4]

    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs 

    Buckley Garrison

    Jakin Ford, A dependent to a service member at Buckley Space Force Base, poses for a photo with Mrs. Debbie Southie, Director of the 460th Force Support squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 22, 2022. Ford is being presented with an Annual Volunteer award in the Outstanding Youth category, for her vigorous volunteer effort at a remarkably young age. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 11:52
    Photo ID: 7182171
    VIRIN: 220422-X-VL755-1001
    Resolution: 5894x3922
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB
    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB
    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB
    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer

