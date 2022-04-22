Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB

Gary Kelsey, an employee working with the Buckley Retiree Activities office, receives an annual volunteer award for the Retiree Activities office from Mrs. Debbie South, Director of the 460th Force Support Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 22, 2022. April is National Volunteer Month, which is an extension to National Volunteer Week that was first held in 1943 in Canada. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)

