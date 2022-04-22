Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB [Image 1 of 4]

    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs 

    Buckley Garrison

    Gary Kelsey, an employee working with the Buckley Retiree Activities office, receives an annual volunteer award for the Retiree Activities office from Mrs. Debbie South, Director of the 460th Force Support Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 22, 2022. April is National Volunteer Month, which is an extension to National Volunteer Week that was first held in 1943 in Canada. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 11:52
    Photo ID: 7182167
    VIRIN: 220422-X-VL755-1002
    Resolution: 5722x3807
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB
    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB
    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB
    Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT