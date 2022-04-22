Christopher Mitchell, Key Spouse for 460 Force Support squadron and the 460th LRS, receives the Volunteer Excellence award, presented by Mrs. Debbie South, Director of the 460th Force Support Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 22, 2022. The Volunteer Excellence Award Program was established by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and can only be awarded to someone once in their lifetime. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 11:52 Photo ID: 7182169 VIRIN: 220422-X-VL755-1004 Resolution: 5532x3681 Size: 1.59 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Buckley SFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.