    Fort Knox MEDDAC Beast Mode Challenge [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Knox MEDDAC Beast Mode Challenge

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Sara Morris 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Alpha Team, Capt. Wendy Dwigans, 1st Lt. Blake Jones, Capt. Harrison Sarpong and Master Sgt. Emily Green carry a litter during the medical TCCC lane portion of the confidence course for the first annual Fort Knox MEDDAC Medical Company "Beast Mode Challenge." This training event was utilized to build team cohesion, work through Warrior Tasks and physical fitness.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7182147
    VIRIN: 210210-O-IA145-165
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 10.63 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    This work, Fort Knox MEDDAC Beast Mode Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox

    Physical Fitness
    confidence course
    readiness
    Fort Knox MEDDAC

