Capt. Erika West and Capt. Harrison Sarpong battle it out on the sled push/pull section of the confidence course used for the first annual Fort Knox MEDDAC Medical Company "Beast Mode Challenge." This training event was utilized to build team cohesion, work through Warrior Tasks and physical fitness. The teams also went through a medical TCCC lane during the event to test their skills.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 11:46 Photo ID: 7182141 VIRIN: 210210-O-IA145-859 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 13.08 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox MEDDAC Beast Mode Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.