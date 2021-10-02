Fort Knox MEDDAC Beast Mode Challenge

Sgt. 1st Class Demetrius Roberson and Sgt. 1st Class Jerry Gooding complete the the tactical medicine lane of the confidence course used for the first annual Fort Knox MEDDAC Medical Company "Beast Mode Challenge." This training event was utilized to build team cohesion, work through Warrior Tasks and physical fitness.

