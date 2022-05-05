U.S. Coast Guard hosts Army War College visit

Members of Maritime Security Response Team East give a capabilities presentation to students from the Army War College Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program while aboard USCGC Legare (WMEC 912), moored at U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, on May 5, 2022, to better understand U.S. Coast Guard equities and support to combatant commanders. From the Department of Defense and partner nations, these students are going to key positions on the Joint Staff, Combatant Commands, functional and service component commands, Service staffs, and equivalent international offices. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir)

