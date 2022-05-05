U.S. Coast Guard hosts Army War College visit

Members of the USCGC Legare (WMEC 912), moored at U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, host students from the Army War College Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program on May 5, 2022, to better understand U.S. Coast Guard equities and support to combatant commanders. From the Department of Defense and partner nations, these students are going to key positions on the Joint Staff, Combatant Commands, functional and service component commands, Service staffs, and equivalent international offices. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir)

