    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Army War College visit [Image 13 of 16]

    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Army War College visit

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Members of the USCGC Legare (WMEC 912), moored at U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, host students from the Army War College Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program on May 5, 2022, to better understand U.S. Coast Guard equities and support to combatant commanders. From the Department of Defense and partner nations, these students are going to key positions on the Joint Staff, Combatant Commands, functional and service component commands, Service staffs, and equivalent international offices. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 09:56
    Photo ID: 7181862
    VIRIN: 220505-G-IA651-319
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

