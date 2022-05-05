Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, addressed an audience attending the Alaska Command Arctic Symposium 22 at the at the Dena-ina Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska, May 5, 2022. The four-day event featured a wide variety of Arctic leaders and subject matter experts addressing the strategic importance of the Arctic and value of like-minded nations working cooperatively to address shared challenges and maintain a rules-based international order. (Department of Defense photo by Chuck Marsh)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 07:52
|Photo ID:
|7181729
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-UN972-0043
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSTRATCOM, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Commanders Speak at Arctic Symposium 22 [Image 10 of 10], by Charles Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
