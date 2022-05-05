Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSTRATCOM, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Commanders Speak at Arctic Symposium 22 [Image 8 of 10]

    USSTRATCOM, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Commanders Speak at Arctic Symposium 22

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Charles Marsh 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, addressed an audience attending the Alaska Command Arctic Symposium 22 at the at the Dena-ina Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska, May 5, 2022. The four-day event featured a wide variety of Arctic leaders and subject matter experts addressing the strategic importance of the Arctic and value of like-minded nations working cooperatively to address shared challenges and maintain a rules-based international order. (Department of Defense photo by Chuck Marsh)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 07:52
    Photo ID: 7181729
    VIRIN: 220505-F-UN972-0043
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSTRATCOM, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Commanders Speak at Arctic Symposium 22 [Image 10 of 10], by Charles Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    Homeland Defense
    Gen. Glen VanHerck
    AAS22

