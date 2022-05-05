USSTRATCOM, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Commanders Speak at Arctic Symposium 22

Adm. Charles Richard, Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, and Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, address the Pentagon Press Corps virtually from Anchorage, Alaska, May 5, 2022. Both commanders addressed the strategic importance of the Arctic for homeland defense and value of like-minded nations working cooperatively to address shared challenges and maintain a rules-based international order. (Department of Defense photo by Chuck Marsh)

Date Taken: 05.05.2022