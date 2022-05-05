USSTRATCOM, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Commanders Speak at Arctic Symposium 22

Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, speaks with Dr. Kelly Kryc, Deputy Undersecretary for International Fisheries, at the Dena-ina Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska, May 5, 2022. The four-day event featured a wide variety of Arctic leaders and subject matter experts addressing the strategic importance of the Arctic and value of like-minded nations working cooperatively to address shared challenges and maintain a rules-based international order. (Department of Defense photo by Chuck Marsh)

