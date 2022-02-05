USS Charleston (LCS 18) inport Guam

220502-O-NR876-433
APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 2, 2022) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) moored pierside at Naval Base Guam. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)
