USS Charleston (LCS 18) inport Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 2, 2022) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) moored pierside at Naval Base Guam. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

