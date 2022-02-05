Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Charleston (LCS 18) inport Guam [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Charleston (LCS 18) inport Guam

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    05.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220502-O-NR876-433
    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 2, 2022) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) moored pierside at Naval Base Guam. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 04:57
    Photo ID: 7181680
    VIRIN: 220502-O-NR876-433
    Resolution: 2148x1433
    Size: 792.65 KB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston (LCS 18) inport Guam [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Charleston (LCS 18) inport Guam
    USS Charleston (LCS 18) Underway in the Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    routine
    CTF 76
    PACFLT
    NSM
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT