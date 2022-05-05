Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Charleston (LCS 18) Underway in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Charleston (LCS 18) Underway in the Philippine Sea

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    05.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220505-O-NR876-488
    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 3, 2022) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) conducts routine operations while underway in the Philippine Sea. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 04:57
    Photo ID: 7181681
    VIRIN: 220505-O-NR876-488
    Resolution: 2148x1381
    Size: 766.74 KB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston (LCS 18) Underway in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Charleston (LCS 18) inport Guam
    USS Charleston (LCS 18) Underway in the Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Underway
    CTF 76
    PACFLT
    NSM
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT