Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sliven Strong Man Competition [Image 2 of 5]

    Sliven Strong Man Competition

    SLIVEN, BULGARIA

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Spc. Dominique Crittenden 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Reese, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, races up the Balkan Mountains with a 95-pound water-sack during the Sliven Strong Man Competition in Sliven, Bulgaria, May 6, 2022. The competition was inspired by Hadzhi Dimitir, a Bulgarian revolutionary who scaled a mountain with 43 liters of wine to resupply his unit. The U.S. is honored to participate in cultural events that strengthen ties with Bulgaria, a steadfast and gracious host to U.S. Army Soldiers, and to continue our long-term relationship with this strategic ally. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique’ Crittenden, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 05:26
    Photo ID: 7181671
    VIRIN: 220506-A-YW311-3706
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 19.16 MB
    Location: SLIVEN, BG 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sliven Strong Man Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Dominique Crittenden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sliven Strong Man Competition
    Sliven Strong Man Competition
    Sliven Strong Man Competition
    Sliven Strong Man Competition
    Sliven Strong Man Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sliven Strong Man Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    strongertogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT